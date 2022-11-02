Bao Finance (BAO) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $22,682.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

