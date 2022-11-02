BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Short Interest Down 10.5% in October

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at BARK

In other news, Director David Kamenetzky acquired 91,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $226,825.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BARK alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BARK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of BARK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in BARK in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in BARK in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BARK in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in BARK in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

BARK Price Performance

Shares of BARK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. 970,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,996. The company has a market cap of $328.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.25. BARK has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.56.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that BARK will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BARK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.