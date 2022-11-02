Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 84.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,872,000 after buying an additional 1,381,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,669,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after acquiring an additional 511,443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1,205.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 380,483 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,051,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 6,002.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 260,461 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS DIVO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 534,638 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

