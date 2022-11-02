Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,119 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $100.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,681,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 596,846 shares of company stock worth $59,973,293. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

