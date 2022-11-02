Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 618,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,925,482. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

