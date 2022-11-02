Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

Salesforce Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE CRM traded down $6.70 on Wednesday, hitting $153.12. 149,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,747,181. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.81. The company has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.59 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $374,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,550,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $374,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,550,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,876 shares of company stock worth $12,386,637 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

