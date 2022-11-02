Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,513,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after buying an additional 1,042,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,228,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 584.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 571,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after buying an additional 487,866 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $47.02. 2,502,414 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94.

