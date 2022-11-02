Barrick Gold (ABX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

ABX stock opened at C$20.58 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$19.02 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.67.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.