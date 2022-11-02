Barrington Research Comments on Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.17). Cumulus Media had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $236.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.80 million.

Cumulus Media Trading Up 5.6 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMLS. StockNews.com lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial cut their price objective on Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth about $8,515,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 129.9% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 687,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 388,215 shares during the period. Carronade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth about $3,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

