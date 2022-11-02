Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Tops $0.31

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $470.76 million and $177.00 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

