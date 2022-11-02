Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Price Target Cut to €40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €41.00 ($41.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Basic-Fit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.
Basic-Fit Price Performance
Shares of BSFFF remained flat at $28.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13. Basic-Fit has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $57.77.
About Basic-Fit
Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.
