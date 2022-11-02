Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) Shares Down 18.1%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BXRXV – Get Rating) traded down 18.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 119,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 53,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Baudax Bio Stock Down 18.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baudax Bio (BXRXV)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.