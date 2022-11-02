Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Down 9.7% in October

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 4,310,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLCO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $53,340,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $42,487,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $16,154,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $11,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of BLCO stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. 655,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

