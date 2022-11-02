Baxter International Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Baxter International in a report issued on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baxter International’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

NYSE:BAX opened at $53.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.80. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 20.6% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 538.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.