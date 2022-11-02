Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $233.88 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

