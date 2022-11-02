Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Trading 1% Higher

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS – Get Rating) shares rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.79). Approximately 24,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 101,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.78).

Beeks Trading Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.13 million and a P/E ratio of 14,850.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.18.

About Beeks Trading

Get Rating

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

Featured Stories

