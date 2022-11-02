Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $145.57 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. Beldex has a total market cap of $145.57 million and $1.99 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,590.27 or 0.07752166 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00035115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00089402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00068115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001721 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

