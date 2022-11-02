Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $145.62 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Beldex has a market cap of $145.62 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.19 or 0.07634679 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00087860 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00033953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00024805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

