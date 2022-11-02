Bellwether Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

