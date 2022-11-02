Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RTX opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.86. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

