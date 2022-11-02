Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $233.89

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 233.89 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.37). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.37), with a volume of 35,845 shares changing hands.

Belvoir Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 233.46. The company has a market capitalization of £80.18 million and a PE ratio of 1,131.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16.

Belvoir Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

Insider Activity at Belvoir Group

Belvoir Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Louise George bought 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,046.95 ($23,178.34). In related news, insider Jonathan Di-Stefano acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($26,014.57).

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

