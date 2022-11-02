Benchmark Trims Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Target Price to $90.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Benchmark from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of AEIS opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $98.07. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $440.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.24 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

