Benchmark Trims Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Target Price to $22.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 4.2 %

ASPN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 627,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,312. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.00. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

About Aspen Aerogels

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Redwood Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $2,554,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 14.0% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 367,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 53,380 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $3,250,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 35.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 510,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after buying an additional 133,618 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

