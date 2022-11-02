Benchmark Trims Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Target Price to $22.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.07% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.
Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 4.2 %
ASPN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 627,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,312. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.00. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $65.99.
About Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.
