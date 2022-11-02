Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BRY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Berry in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Berry Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BRY opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $714.35 million, a P/E ratio of 226.81 and a beta of 2.29. Berry has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $253.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Berry will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Berry’s payout ratio is 600.15%.

Insider Transactions at Berry

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Berry in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

