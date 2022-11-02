Beta Finance One Day Volume Reaches $2.22 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Beta Finance has a market cap of $50.95 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0826 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beta Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.09 or 0.31090766 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.