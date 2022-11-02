Better Money Decisions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.41. The stock had a trading volume of 88,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,583. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

