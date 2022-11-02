Better Money Decisions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after buying an additional 865,871 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,724,000 after buying an additional 614,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 997,120 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 43,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,636. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.28.

