Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $115,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Better Money Decisions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.0% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 53.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.2 %

PAUG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. 89 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,794. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60.

