Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in PepsiCo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after acquiring an additional 42,628 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.1% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $181.03. 53,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.66. The company has a market cap of $249.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $182.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.
Insider Transactions at PepsiCo
In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
