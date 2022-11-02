Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in PepsiCo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after acquiring an additional 42,628 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.1% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $181.03. 53,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.66. The company has a market cap of $249.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $182.98.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

