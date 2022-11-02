Better Money Decisions LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Better Money Decisions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Visa Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,559,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,718,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,818,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2,237.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 267,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 255,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 101.6% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 464,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 234,002 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.25. 29,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $88.85.

