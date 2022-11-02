Better Money Decisions LLC Sells 7,878 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Better Money Decisions LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for approximately 1.9% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC owned about 0.98% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 125.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.2% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $279,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA POCT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. 11,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,789. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87.

