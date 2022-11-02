Better Money Decisions LLC Takes Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,737,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661,556 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,660,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,816,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,666 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,643,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,902,000 after buying an additional 57,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,673,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 51,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,496. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61.

