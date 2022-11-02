Better Money Decisions LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,010. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.74. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.81 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Featured Stories

