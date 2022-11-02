Biglari (NYSE:BH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Biglari (NYSE:BH) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Biglari Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BH traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.05. 2,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.75. The firm has a market cap of $316.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($244.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $92.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Biglari by 519.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Biglari by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Biglari by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Biglari by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

