Biglari (NYSE:BH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Biglari Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BH traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.05. 2,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.75. The firm has a market cap of $316.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.46.
Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($244.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $92.37 million during the quarter.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.
