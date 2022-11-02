Bill.com (BILL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bill.com to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bill.com Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BILL opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,220 shares of company stock worth $31,278,749 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile



Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

