Bill.com (BILL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bill.com to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bill.com Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE:BILL opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 2.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com
In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,220 shares of company stock worth $31,278,749 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
