Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading Down 9.1%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $118.50 and last traded at $118.55. Approximately 55,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,627,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.71 and its 200-day moving average is $137.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.