BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) and IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) Head-To-Head Review

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Rating) and IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioCorRx and IMAC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCorRx $50,000.00 274.46 -$5.21 million ($0.73) -2.47 IMAC $14.39 million 0.76 -$10.54 million N/A N/A

BioCorRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IMAC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

21.9% of IMAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of BioCorRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of IMAC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BioCorRx and IMAC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCorRx 0 0 0 0 N/A IMAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

IMAC has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,150.00%. Given IMAC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IMAC is more favorable than BioCorRx.

Volatility and Risk

BioCorRx has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMAC has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioCorRx and IMAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCorRx -8,156.67% N/A -440.90% IMAC -64.22% -57.75% -37.44%

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition. The company is also developing BICX101, an injectable naltrexone product; and BICX104, an implantable naltrexone implant for the treatment of opioid addiction and alcoholism. It distributes its program to healthcare providers, independent licensed clinics, and licensed healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. and changed its name to BioCorRx Inc. in January 2014. BioCorRx Inc. is based in Anaheim, California.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains. It also provides physical therapy and spinal decompression, and chiropractic manipulation. The company owns or manages 15 outpatient medical clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Louisiana, and Florida. IMAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

