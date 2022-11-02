Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Raises Dividend to GBX 100 Per Share

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.21) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $52.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bioventix Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BVXP opened at GBX 3,287 ($39.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £171.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,680.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,316.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,442.57. Bioventix has a 12 month low of GBX 2,880 ($34.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,800 ($45.92).

Get Bioventix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bioventix news, insider Bruce Hiscock sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,341 ($40.37), for a total value of £6,815.64 ($8,235.43).

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

See Also

