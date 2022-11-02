Bitcicoin (BITCI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $49.54 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $49.54 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003124 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00011387 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,342.59 or 0.30659527 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000320 BTC.
Bitcicoin Profile
Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,913,670,123 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcicoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars.
