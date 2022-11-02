Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $302.46 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $17.27 or 0.00084681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $302.46 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00245760 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00062366 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003361 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

