Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $47.21

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $47.21 or 0.00229994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $907.08 million and $58.13 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,527.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.15 or 0.00560987 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00049566 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,213,233 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
