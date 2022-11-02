BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $771.50 million and $16.26 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00019280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006884 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005568 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004847 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004314 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,326,125,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 945,326,125,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000082 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $18,101,979.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

