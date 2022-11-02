Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Short Interest Up 8.1% in October

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 654,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,168,405.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,168,405.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,114,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

BSM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.01. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 142.37%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

