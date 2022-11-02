BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 205 ($2.48).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.66) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

