Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 20.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,471,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $2,172,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,205,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,471,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,451,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,999,050. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.