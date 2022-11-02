Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. 1,259,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.