Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Blucora updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.84 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.84 EPS.
Blucora Trading Up 6.1 %
NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. Blucora has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blucora
About Blucora
Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blucora (BCOR)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.