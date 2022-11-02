Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Blucora updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.84 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.84 EPS.

Blucora Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. Blucora has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blucora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Blucora by 104.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the first quarter worth about $302,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Blucora by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

