Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $235.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. On average, analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BVH opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on BVH. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 48.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

