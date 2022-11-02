BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Trading 7.8% Higher

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.85 and last traded at $75.85. 1,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 91,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

BlueLinx Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.29. The stock has a market cap of $682.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 14.7% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 528,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2,076.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Recommended Stories

