BMO Capital Markets Raises WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $93.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEC. Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.64.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

